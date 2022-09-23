Varun Dhawan is sick of being frequently asked about Mirzapur

Varun Dhawan seems to have an ‘inside track’ with Prime Video.

The actor’s film Coolie No 1 premiered on the platform earlier this year.

In a new video, Varun admits that people assume he knows all about their titles.

Varun Dhawan seems to have an “inside track” with the streaming service Prime Video. The actor’s 2020 movie Coolie No. 1 made its debut on the platform, and so have a number of his other movies. In a new video, the actor says that people around him think he knows something about their movies and that he’s sick of being asked that question over and over again.

Varun is seen in the commercial explaining to a couple of his “friends” that he does not have any “andar ki khabar” from Prime Video in the video. As Varun and a few others watch Mirzapur 2 on TV, someone approaches him and inquires when season 3 would premiere. Varun mutters angrily, “I don’t know.” Given that he has so many releases on the platform, his buddies claim that he must have some inside information. People frequently assume that about him, says Varun, and then ask him the strangest questions.

Following this, a montage of unrelated individuals—from cousins to his driver—ask him for information on recent developments regarding Prime Video productions including Mirzapur, Farzi, and The Family Man. One man even inquires as to why Varun is “ignored” by Farzi and The Family Man directors Raj and DK. In order to get inside information on Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, the actor decides to make use of his privilege and phones a senior individual from the OTT platform. The boss, though, sidesteps the query. Varun agrees to the challenge to search for something on the platform as the video comes to a close.

