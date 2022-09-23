Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan is sick of being frequently asked about Mirzapur

Varun Dhawan is sick of being frequently asked about Mirzapur

Articles
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan is sick of being frequently asked about Mirzapur

Varun Dhawan is sick of being frequently asked about Mirzapur

Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan seems to have an ‘inside track’ with Prime Video.
  • The actor’s film Coolie No 1 premiered on the platform earlier this year.
  • In a new video, Varun admits that people assume he knows all about their titles.
Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. One of India’s highest-paid actors, he has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014.

Varun Dhawan seems to have an “inside track” with the streaming service Prime Video. The actor’s 2020 movie Coolie No. 1 made its debut on the platform, and so have a number of his other movies. In a new video, the actor says that people around him think he knows something about their movies and that he’s sick of being asked that question over and over again.

Varun is seen in the commercial explaining to a couple of his “friends” that he does not have any “andar ki khabar” from Prime Video in the video. As Varun and a few others watch Mirzapur 2 on TV, someone approaches him and inquires when season 3 would premiere. Varun mutters angrily, “I don’t know.” Given that he has so many releases on the platform, his buddies claim that he must have some inside information. People frequently assume that about him, says Varun, and then ask him the strangest questions.

Following this, a montage of unrelated individuals—from cousins to his driver—ask him for information on recent developments regarding Prime Video productions including Mirzapur, Farzi, and The Family Man. One man even inquires as to why Varun is “ignored” by Farzi and The Family Man directors Raj and DK. In order to get inside information on Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, the actor decides to make use of his privilege and phones a senior individual from the OTT platform. The boss, though, sidesteps the query. Varun agrees to the challenge to search for something on the platform as the video comes to a close.

Also Read

On set, Varun Dhawan takes a break with “chai and biscuit.”
On set, Varun Dhawan takes a break with “chai and biscuit.”

Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is scheduled to be released...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to Barbara Walters
Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to Barbara Walters
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig
Rishabh Pant Car Accident
Rishabh Pant Car Accident
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his inner beast
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his inner beast
Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95
Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story