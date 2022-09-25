Varun Dhawan performs Allu Arjun’s Srivalli dance

Varun Dhawan decided to unearth secrets in a new Prime Video.

Varun Dhawan had a strategy to unearth Prime Video’s secrets, but he failed and ended up with a shattered ego. Varun, whose films were on Prime Video, got tired of people asking him for insider info and started to dig up their projects.

Farzi, a Raj & DK criminal thriller, will be Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut. Shahid’s hairstyling budget is three times the actor’s. Varun says, “Whatever, I’m a better dancer” when told Shahid’s hair is three times better. “Are you?” stuns him.

Varun thereafter slipped a Bluetooth device on a staffer while taking photographs with the crew and spied on them as they discussed their next actor. The crew took Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Dhawan’s names, but not his.

Varun thought he heard his name but heard Vijay Deverakonda. Varun sighs, “Me? I know these South actors are outstanding, respect. I can dance too.” After being told he couldn’t, he performed Allu Arjun’s steps from Srivalli and Saami Saami from Pushpa.

Varun tried to do Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Naatu song moves from RRR, while staff laughed. The bone crack interrupted his dance. “It’s hard to learn Prime Video’s secret, and my ego got bruised,” the actor stated. Varun used a pencil to steal a bag containing ‘top-notch secrets, impending announcements, and sensitive projects’

