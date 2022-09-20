Varun Dhawan pulls Kriti Sanon’s leg after Paris vacation

Bhediya is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 25, 2022.

Varun and Kriti shared the official poster on their social media accounts.

Varun is making fun of kriti.

Soon, viewers will be able to see Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan onscreen together in the movie Bhediya. Both stars shared the official poster on their social media accounts after it was already released. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 25, 2022. Varun provided a preview of his character in the poster. But today the actor posted a video of himself and Kriti practicing a song on his Instagram stories. The actress is making fun of her because she just got home from vacation. Kriti travelled to Europe with her family.

Varun included the hashtag “European comeback” when sharing the video. Kriti is pictured in the video wearing a black crop top and black leggings. Varun, the one recording the video, is making fun of her while she is practicing her dance. It’s enjoyable to see them. Varun and Kriti shared the first official poster with the caption: “BHEIDYA First Look: #BHEDIYA On November 25, 2022, in theatres.” The Amar Kaushik-directed film was slated for release in the first half of 2022 and was supported by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Due to extensive VFX work, it was however postponed to November 2022.

Bawaal is also a part of Varun’s arsenal. It is scheduled to be released the following year and he will share a scene with Janhvi Kapoor. On his social media accounts, the actor had posted the poster.

Regarding Kriti Sanon, she will next be seen in Shehzada, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. She also has the movie Ganapath, in which she collaborated with Tiger Shroff on her first film. There are also plans to release Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

