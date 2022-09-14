Varun Dhawan was partying in Mumbai with Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan.

The late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is named Khushi.

She will make her feature film debut in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. The movie is expected to be released in 2019.

Advertisement

Photos from a party were posted on Orhan Awatramani’s Instagram Stories. Varun Dhawan, Varun Sharma, Khushi Kapoor, and Palak Tiwari are among the actors who appear in the film. The images were taken only a few days after Orhan was seen having a good time in Mumbai with Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor enjoys a night out in Mumbai with Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani.

Orhan appeared in a shot holding Varun Sharma in one hand and Varun Dhawan in the other while posing with his eyes closed. He captioned it, “A Varun sandwich.”

He posed with Palak Tiwari in a bowling alley for the next photo. The two posed for pictures while clutching bowling balls. Making fun of the name Palak, Orhan captioned the picture collage, “Paalak (Spinach).”

Additionally, Orhan and his close friend Khushi Kapoor made a photo collage. The two were photographed while giving each other hugs.

Orhan uploaded numerous pictures of himself partying in Mumbai with Nysa Devgn and Khushi Kapoor earlier this month. With Nysa, the actor Banita Sandhu, Mahikaa Rampal, the son of Suniel Shetty, and their other friends, Orhan celebrated his birthday in August. Additionally, he uploaded a number of party photographs to Instagram.

Advertisement

The late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is named Khushi. She will make her feature film debut in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, as well as Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will make their cinematic debuts. The movie promises to recreate the youthful enthusiasm, hope, and excitement of the 1960s and is hailed as offering a new perspective on the renowned group of The Archies. The film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in addition to Khushi, Agastya, and Suhana. The movie is expected to be released in 2019.

Also Read Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’ Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bhediya. The actor...