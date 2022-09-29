Varun Dhawan wants to play nanny when he reunites with Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan made his cinematic debut with Alia Bhatt.

When asked if he wants to work with her again, he said he’d play a nanny.

Varun Dhawan shares an incredible chemistry with Alia Bhatt, He jokes he’d play a nanny when they reunite for a film.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan made his cinematic debut with her, and the two have since appeared in a number of well-known movies together. When asked if he wanted to reunite with her on screen again, the actor responded that he wanted to, adding ironically that he’d play the nanny.

The first child Alia and Ranbir Kapoor will welcome is due soon.

Also Read Sooraj Pancholi claims Rabia’s false accusations deeply affected him Sooraj Pancholi says he has been litigating this issue for the past...

Varun and Alia collaborated on two films after making their acting debuts in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012: Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

They most recently appeared together in Kalank, the 2019 release of Karan Johar’s epic drama. With the exception of Kalank, all of the movies were commercially successful, and audiences adored seeing them all together.

Asked about chances of his onscreen reunion with Alia, Varun told Pinkvilla, “She is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can’t just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future. I will play a nanny in that, take the child on the stroller.”

Advertisement

Also Read Hrithik Roshan FEELS actors should not be opposed to doing two-hero films Hrithik Roshan, a well-known Bollywood actor, is busy promoting his upcoming movie...

Alia and Ranbir wed in a secret ceremony in April, and in June they made the pregnancy news public. Varun had then reacted to the news by saying, “JugJugg Jeeyo.”

Varun most recently appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo, a film that did well at the box office. The movie, which is also directed, also stars Maniesh Paul, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

He has a couple intriguing movies scheduled after that. These include Janhvi Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. He will also appear in the film Bhediya by Amar Kaushik, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.