Vicky Kaushal enjoys jalebi at night while ditching diet

Vicky Kaushal indulged in a cheat meal on Sunday night.

The Raazi actor ate a plate of jalebis while playing “Ishq Sufiaana”.

It’s unknown if his wife, Katrina Kaif, has seen this Instagram story.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Bollywood actor, and Katrina Kaif have a lot in common. They both not only exhibit intense love and dedication for their families, but they also exercise with the highest sincerity and enthusiasm. They both are often spotted giving snippets of their fitness regime.

But we must never lose sight of the fact that we are emotional-driven humans, not endlessly-working robots. Knowing this, the Raazi actor tweeted a photo of his indulgent lunch on Sunday night, and we can’t stop drooling over it.

Fitness enthusiast Kaushal decided to indulge in a cheat meal. On Sunday night, he decided to eat a platter full of jalebis. While it’s unknown if Katrina, her husband’s wife, has seen this Instagram story, it is undeniable that this late-night feast makes one salivate.

Kaushal shared a picture of a plate of jalebis while playing “Ishq Sufiaana” in the backdrop to express his passion for the delicious treat.

This leading power couple consistently inspires the younger generation with their cinema preferences, personal lives, and fitness endeavors. They place emphasis on having cheat days in addition to realizing the value of fitness training.

Advertisement

Eating jalebis would undoubtedly increase the actor’s sugar intake, but now that we are aware of this development, we are confident he will hit the gym soon and burn off those extra calories.

Kaushal is working on a few projects at the moment. First up, he will star alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the comedy Govinda Naam Mera directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Following this, Kaushal will appear in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which is still untitled and also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Kaushal will have a minor cameo in Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama Dunki.

In addition, he has a project with Meghna Gulzar in the works for which he would appear as Sam Bahadur, a biopic on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

There is little doubt that Kaushal has a variety of initiatives in the works.

Advertisement

Also Read Prajakta Koli reveals that Vicky Kaushal has been her crush Prajakta Koli is one of India's biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube....