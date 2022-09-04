Vicky Kaushal keeps it cool as he spotted at the airport

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest hunks in Bollywood’s tinsel town. With performances in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham, the actor has proven his mettle on the big screen time and again.

He has a large fan base and is very active on Instagram. Vicky is well-known for his fashion sense, and everytime he steps out, he constantly generates headlines. This time was no exception, as the actor was sighted at the airport today.

Vicky is wearing a black sweater and grey cargo trousers in the images. As he approached the airport, he donned a cap and smiled. Vicky completed his ensemble with a pair of green shoes.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are poised to work together professionally for the first time. According to News18, the couple shot their first commercial together on August 29th. Vicky and Katrina’s commercial was apparently shot behind closed doors at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal has an interesting slate of flicks coming up. The actor will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, a film starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Aside from that, he has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan

Exclusively reported a few days ago that the actor is now in talks for a project with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee.

