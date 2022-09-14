Vicky Kaushal remembers scene that required him to get several stitches

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Anurag Kashyap’s love comedy Manmarziyaan. Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal were the key characters in the film, which was centred around and presented a complicated love tale. Manmarziyaan, one of the greatest movies of 2018, captured the attention of movie buffs with its production values, acting, and deep music.

Vicky Kaushal published a special picture on his official Instagram account as the movie celebrated its four-year anniversary. He recalled filming an essential sequence that required him to have a few stitches beneath his eye.

Aashiqon ki jaan lega tu! “#4yearsofManmarziyaan” “… scene that required me to have several sutures beneath my eye. The experience of playing Vicky Sandhu was very empowering! Thanks @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @bachchan @kanika.d for a fantastic voyage. “, Vicky Kaushal wrote. After receiving an injury beneath his eye while filming, the actor is seen in the image having himself inspected under torches.

Later, the actor received glowing accolades for his outstanding interpretation of the young musician’s commitment-phobic character.

Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was about Rumi Bagga, a young Punjabi lady who finally discovers her true love. Vicky Kaushal portrayed Vicky Sandhu, Rumi’s lover.

The film also signalled Abhishek Bachchan’s return to Hindi cinema after a brief absence. Everyone praised the actor for his superb depiction of Romie Bhatia, who played Rumi’s husband in the play.

Because of his outstanding performances and taste in movies, Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most sought-after actors in modern Hindi cinema. He last appeared as the title role in the autobiographical drama Sardar Udham.

The actor has a really intriguing slate of movies coming up, including Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur by Meghna Gulzar.

