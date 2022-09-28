Vicky Kaushal wished his brother Sunny in full swag

Vicky shared a picture on instagram of him and his brother Sunny Kaushal.

The brothers can be seen looking dapper in identical twinning outfits.

Vicky will soon be seen in the movie Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on instagram of him and Sunny Kaushal looking dapper in twinning outfits.

The two brothers can be seen sitting next to one another and posing in full flair while wearing matching traditional beige clothing. Vicky is wearing a beige-colored stole around his neck, whereas Sunny has a light brown stole around his neck.

Vicky put his hands on Sunny’s shoulder as they both turned to face the camera while sporting sunglasses.

Also Read Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings Katrina Kaif wished her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday on Instagram....

Sharing this picture, Vicky wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.”

Currently, one of the most popular actors is Vicky Kaushal. It wouldn’t be incorrect to argue that he is also one of the most commercially successful actors. Well, we have seen on numerous occasions that the actor has a close relationship with his family. He is always there to help them.

Advertisement

Their adorable social media banter frequently wins the hearts of their admirers as he discusses his relationship with his sibling. Sunny Kaushal recently posted a humorous video of him shooting with his older brother.

And today, the Shiddat actor received a birthday greeting from the Sardar Udham actor through the sharing of an unreleased photo.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) Advertisement

Also Read Jiah Khan’s mother trying to delay trial by claiming it was murder case The CBI's investigation into the matter was fair and impartial, the court...

Vicky will soon be seen in the movie Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In addition to this, he also has Laxman Utekar and Sara Ali Khan’s untitled film.

Vicky will then appear with Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Meghna Gulzar in Sam Bahadur. Vicky also has the untitled film directed by Anand Tiwari.

Talking about Sunny Kaushal, he next appears in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Yami Gautam. Along with Neetu Kapoor, he is working on an untitled Hindi film.