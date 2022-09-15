Vicky Kaushal wished Manish Mundra for his upcoming film ‘Siya’

Vicky Kaushal, an actor, wished Manish Mundra well in advance of the premiere of his film Siya.

Vicky Kaushal, an actor, wished Manish Mundra well in advance of the premiere of his film Siya. Since Vicky’s breakthrough film Masaan, which was made by Manish, the actor and director have gotten along well.

Vicky, who had been hearing good news about the movie, took to his social media and wrote, “My best wishes to Manish Mundra for his first directorial. Releasing in cinemas on 16th September, hearing some great reviews… Looking forward to watch it, #Siya.”

Responding to all the positive reviews, director Manish Mundra who had been on a multi city promotion tour for the film says, “It is really endearing to receive so much of love from the audiences. I’m really looking forward to their response once our film releases theatrically and I’m glad to have been blessed with such warm words, support and best wishes for this project. This movie is extremely close to my heart and the actors have translated my vision exactly how I wished to portray it. The movie will instantly strike a chord with your heart and the support we have received has only made us more confident of our movie.”

The movie, which serves as Manish’s directing debut, tells the story of a small-town girl who, in spite of all obstacles, resolves to challenge repressive patriarchy and fight for justice. A teenage girl’s fight for justice against the horrible act and the toll it takes on her mental and physical health, as well as the health of her family, is the subject of this movie. Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey, a debutante, play the lead actors in the movie.