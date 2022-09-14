Vicky Kaushal wishes ‘Sir’ Kabir Khan on his birthday

The well-known Bollywood power couple of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has always had a soft spot for filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Katrina has always remarked how much she considers Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur to be like family.

Vicky and the hitmaker grew close after his marriage to the Tiger 3 actress.

The Sam Bahadur actor tweeted a photo of director Kabir with a special remark on his own Instagram profile. “Congratulations, Kabir Sir. Dher saara pyaar and happiness! Vicky Kaushal wrote, “@kabirkhankk,” in his post. The photo of the renowned director appears to have been shot while he was on vacation with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on her birthday. He is dressed comfortably in a black t-shirt.

In terms of Vicky Kaushal’s acting career, he is in great shape and has a number of exciting projects in the works. He is presently working on Meghna Gulzar’s ambitious film Sam Bahadur, in which he portrays the title character. Vicky Kaushal and wifey Katrina Kaif recently appeared together on film in a commercial. The couple’s commercial shoot photos are currently trending online.

Regarding Kabir Khan’s career, the director’s most recent film, 83, starred Ranveer Singh in the title role. The movie, which delighted cricket fans and cinema buffs both, didn’t do well at the box office. However, 83 has won several prizes and recognition at a number of renowned cinema award ceremonies.

