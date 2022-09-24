Victoria Beckham debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week marks the beginning of her ascent to the top of the luxury world.

“It´s the arrival of a very beautiful label. We rejoice that Victoria Beckham is among us,” Pascal Morand, head of the French Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM), said.

The 48-year-old British designer is one of 104 labels in the official lineup for the pret-a-porter spring-summer presentations in Paris, which are the most significant from a business standpoint.

Several brands continue to use the web presentations that were standard during the Covid-19 epidemic.

However, the majority of the well-known brands, like Weinsanto, which opens the show on Monday, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, and Issey Miyake, are back in the thick of live runway presentations.

Aside from a brief relationship with London, Beckham has primarily shown in New York since

Aside from a brief relationship with London, Beckham has primarily shown in New York since her 2008 debut, where she also hosted her first fashion show.

When Beckham first started out, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour warned, “Don’t underestimate her,” and the former Spice Girl has proven she is more than simply a celebrity hobbyist.

Beckham’s company has always struggled to make a profit, despite having 250 global stores for her clothing, 30 million Instagram followers, and one of the most well-known spouses in the world.

– ´The big league´ –

In a bid to turn things around, she has recruited top French talent, including former FHCM president Ralph Toledano as chairman and Marie Leblanc de Reynies, formerly lead buyer at Paris department store Printemps, as CEO.

“Victoria is not from the fashion world. She threw herself into the business and at a certain point, she needed to structure, organize, and bring some order to the house, which is what we´ve been doing for the past four years,” Toledano told AFP.

. The team intends to break even in the upcoming months thanks to a popular cosmetics line that was launched in 2019. This has helped to reduce losses.

It’s time to play in the major leagues now that we’ve established a plan, united two pret-a-porter lines, and identified the ideal price point, according to Toledano.

That means Beckham will appear at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, pushing her into the most prestigious and scrutinised of the industry events.

She’s someone who is really humble, so she’s a little intimidated, said Toledano.

Even while certain labels deviate from the unrelenting schedule of the official calendar, it is a sign of the enduring significance of the classic fashion events.