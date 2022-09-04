Victoria Beckham made Nicola Peltz ‘tear her eyes out’

Victoria Beckham allegedly made daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz cry at her wedding reception.

She changed the tune of her first dance with Brooklyn Beckham’s song to one she loved herself.

The former Spice Girl’s speech was described as “gushing” by a source.

On her wedding day, Victoria Beckham allegedly made daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz cry.

A source close to the Beckhams reveals details of their April wedding in Miami.

According to the media, Nicola rushed out of the arena and ‘cried her eyes out’ after Victoria changed the tune of her first dance with Brooklyn to one that the former Spice Girl loved herself.

You Sang To Me was supposed to be Nicola and Brooklyn’s song, but it was changed “at the request of Victoria.”

The musician later delivered a speech that was described as “gushing.” “It was really simply a homage to Victoria and how great she is,” the person explained.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out,” the person claimed.

According to another source, Nicola was unhappy because Victoria took her first dance song and used it for the mother-son moment with Brooklyn.

Earlier, Nicola Peltz requested Brooklyn Beckham to take a stand in her dispute with Victoria Beckham, her mother-in-law according to reports.

Brooklyn and Peltz, who got married in April 2021, are now embroiled in arguments with Victoria’s family. Nicola is said to want her 23-year-old husband by her side during this trying period, despite the couple’s remoteness from David Beckham and his family.

A source told the media source, “It’s awful for Brooklyn that his marriage has started out with so much stress between his mother and his new bride. Nicole has demanded loyalty from him at all costs,” they say.

