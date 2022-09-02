Victoria Beckham stole special moment from Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham stole the special moment from Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz.

Millionaire heiress was so furious that she “stormed off” in the middle of her own wedding celebration.

Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to choose their favourite song to dedicate to them.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham allegedly stole a particular moment from Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz by choosing to dance with her son instead of the bride.

Following the incident, the millionaire heiress was so furious, according to onlookers, that she “stormed off” in the middle of her own wedding celebration while sobbing “her eyes out.”

The couple wanted to dance to Marc Anthony’s You Sang To Me, but at the last minute, Victoria was summoned on stage with Brooklyn instead of Nicola, an insider informed.

Marc was scheduled to present the newlyweds for their first dance at the sumptuous, celebrity-studded event at Nelson Peltz’s house in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the source, “Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to choose their favourite song to dedicate to them, and that one was their favourite.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola assumed Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love tune the couple had chosen, so they exited the room.

Advertisement

“However, Marc abruptly changed it to a mother-son dance using the same song at Victoria’s request. The majority of the visitors could sense that something had gone wrong, the source said.

The insider said, “It was awkward for the couple who were thinking it was going be a wonderful moment for them.

Another version, however, claimed that Marc’s eulogistic eulogy for Victoria—which, in a way, transferred the focus from the bride to her mother-in-law—was the underlying cause of Nicola’s unhappiness and departure from the reception.

Since family fans saw that Nicola and Victoria were not commenting on each other’s Instagram pictures, rumors regarding their supposed conflict have been making headlines.

Insiders now assert that whatever their actual disagreement is, it began at Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding and is still a problem between them.

Also Read David and Victoria Beckham’s ‘maverick moment’ drives internet wild The adorable and romantic moments that David and Victoria Beckham share on...