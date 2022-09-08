Victoria Beckham stuns with her elegant look despite Nicola Peltz controversy

Victoria was spotted getting into her car in a green boilersuit and big black sunglasses.

The outing follows reports that she is “fearful” of losing her eldest son Brooklyn.

She is said to have an ongoing feud with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham walked out in a stunning ensemble, channelling her inner boss lady amid allegations of a disagreement with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The wife of retired football legend David Beckham was observed getting into her car in a green boilersuit.

The former Spice Girl accessorised her look with exquisite white heels and fashionable big black sunglasses.

The fashion designer wore her brunette hair in a ponytail, highlighting her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

She elected not to wear jewellery, but she did have a gold watch in her left hand, as well as a black purse, a book, her phone, and earphones.

Victoria’s outing follows reports that she is “fearful” of losing her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham due to her ongoing feud with her daughter-in-law.

Victoria no longer has the same equation with her first-born as she did before he married the affluent heiress in April.

According to sources close to Victoria, she is “distraught and fearful” that the break with Nicola may harm her strong relationship with Brooklyn, whom she hasn’t seen since his wedding.

