Edition: English
Edition: English

Victoria Beckham to debut Paris runway on Friday

Victoria Beckham to debut Paris runway on Friday

  • Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham will walk in her first Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.
  • Her label has struggled to produce a profit despite 250 retailers and 30 million Instagram followers
  • Reports this summer showed the label had £54 million in debt, and had to cut prices and staff.
Victoria Beckham is seeking the fashion world’s highest recognition with her first Paris runway show on Friday.

The former Spice Girl,48, joins Paris Fashion Week after displaying her outfits in New York and London.

Since her debut presentation in 2008, her refined workplace and evening attire has been a sensation with fashionistas, surprising some who expected her to be a celebrity dilettante.

Beckham’s brand has struggled to produce a profit despite 250 global retailers selling her clothing, 30 million Instagram followers, and a celebrity spouse.

Ralph Toledano, the ex-president of the French Federation for Haute Couture & Fashion, is her chairman, and Marie Leblanc de Reynies, a former Printemps buyer, is her CEO.

“Victoria is not from the fashion world. She threw herself into the business and at a certain point, she needed to structure, organise and bring some order to the house, which is what we´ve been doing for the past four years,” Toledano told AFP.

Chic evening wear was always going to struggle during the pandemic, and reports this summer showed the label had £54 million in debt and had to cut prices and staff to stay afloat.

But a successful cosmetics line, launched in 2019, has helped trim losses, and the team hopes to break even in the coming months.

Beckham has called her personal fame a “double-edged sword” for the business.

“Are other brands under the scrutiny that mine is under every time we file (results)? Absolutely not,” she told Vogue.

“But how many other brands have the luxury of getting the attention when they want it?”

