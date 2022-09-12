Video: A man jumps over King Charles car, raising security concerns

A man ran onto a busy road heading for the monarch’s car.

He is not my king.

Video of the incident got viral.

Advertisement

King Charles was “shocked” by a serious breach of security when a man “ran” onto a busy road heading for the monarch’s car and told him “he is not my king”.

The incident came shortly after King Charles thanked Members of Parliament and the House of Commons to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

As soon as the man sprang forward, two bodyguards sprung into action, chasing the man to the passenger door of King Charles’ car and attacking him as the royal convoy approached.

Watch the video below:

Also Read King Charles III addresses UK parliament for the first time Charles III delivers his first speech to parliament since becoming monarch. He...