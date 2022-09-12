Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Video: A man jumps over King Charles car, raising security concerns
Video: A man jumps over King Charles car, raising security concerns

Video: A man jumps over King Charles car, raising security concerns

Articles
Advertisement
Video: A man jumps over King Charles car, raising security concerns

King Charles III holds positive views about Islam & Quran

Advertisement
  • A man ran onto a busy road heading for the monarch’s car.
  • He is not my king.
  • Video of the incident got viral.
Advertisement

King Charles was “shocked” by a serious breach of security when a man “ran” onto a busy road heading for the monarch’s car and told him “he is not my king”.

The incident came shortly after King Charles thanked Members of Parliament and the House of Commons to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

As soon as the man sprang forward, two bodyguards sprung into action, chasing the man to the passenger door of King Charles’ car and attacking him as the royal convoy approached.

Watch the video below:

Also Read

King Charles III addresses UK parliament for the first time
King Charles III addresses UK parliament for the first time

Charles III delivers his first speech to parliament since becoming monarch. He...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Hania Aamir steals the show with new BTS video
Watch: Hania Aamir steals the show with new BTS video
H&M reacts to claim made by Justin Bieber
H&M reacts to claim made by Justin Bieber
Keerthy Suresh shares a ‘Christmas’ memory from the sets of Vaashi
Keerthy Suresh shares a ‘Christmas’ memory from the sets of Vaashi
Kate Middleton talks about 1st Christmas without Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton talks about 1st Christmas without Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton feels ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry
Kate Middleton feels ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry
Tori Spelling is hospitalized over breathing issues
Tori Spelling is hospitalized over breathing issues
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story