Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums

Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums

Articles
Advertisement
Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums

Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums

Advertisement
  • Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chup.
  • She plays the role of Rani Irani, the CEO of a bank, in the Netflix show Bombay Begums.
  • Vidya Balan called her and told her that she ‘kissed damn well’ onscreen.
Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in Chup: Revenge of The Artist. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the acclaim she had gotten for her previous roles. Pooja said that star Vidya Balan had called her after watching Bombay Begums and told her that she “kissed darn good” onscreen. Pooja recalls feeling “wonderful” after Vidya informed her that, despite the fact that “it’s not easy to do kissing scenes,” she had performed well and her parts were not “cringe-worthy.”

Pooja came back to acting in 2021 with the Netflix show Bombay Begums, which was her first role in 20 years. She plays Rani Irani, the CEO of a bank, in a show that looks at sexuality, harassment at work, power struggles in an organisation, and other things. In a recent interview, Pooja Bhatt said that Vidya was nice for getting in touch with her after Bombay Begums came out.

Pooja told, “Vidya called me and told me that I did a great job. She also told me, ‘I know as a fellow actor that it’s not easy to do kissing scenes. But you kissed damn well, man! I didn’t cringe.’ Hearing that from a female actor felt great. When people look at us, they feel that we’ve a really glamorous lifestyle and it’s exotic to do any kind of intimacy onscreen. But it’s the most awkward thing to shoot! The challenge is to make it look bearable.”

Also Read

Vidya Balan recreated the ‘aapko kya’ moment in bathtub
Vidya Balan recreated the ‘aapko kya’ moment in bathtub

The well-known "Aapko kya" moment from Anupamaa has been covered by Vidya...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Where's Kanye? Ex-manager couldn't find rapper, court docs claim
Where's Kanye? Ex-manager couldn't find rapper, court docs claim
'Babylon' featurette highlights cast from Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
'Babylon' featurette highlights cast from Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
A rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing
A rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing
Fans defend Margot Robbie as media criticise her for 'Babylon's downfall
Fans defend Margot Robbie as media criticise her for 'Babylon's downfall
Queen Margrethe marks golden jubilee with new picture with sons
Queen Margrethe marks golden jubilee with new picture with sons
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' reports gets viral on social media
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' reports gets viral on social media
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story