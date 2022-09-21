Vidya Balan liked Pooja Bhatt’s kissing moments in Bombay Begums

Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chup.

She plays the role of Rani Irani, the CEO of a bank, in the Netflix show Bombay Begums.

Vidya Balan called her and told her that she ‘kissed damn well’ onscreen.

Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in Chup: Revenge of The Artist. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the acclaim she had gotten for her previous roles. Pooja said that star Vidya Balan had called her after watching Bombay Begums and told her that she “kissed darn good” onscreen. Pooja recalls feeling “wonderful” after Vidya informed her that, despite the fact that “it’s not easy to do kissing scenes,” she had performed well and her parts were not “cringe-worthy.”

Pooja came back to acting in 2021 with the Netflix show Bombay Begums, which was her first role in 20 years. She plays Rani Irani, the CEO of a bank, in a show that looks at sexuality, harassment at work, power struggles in an organisation, and other things. In a recent interview, Pooja Bhatt said that Vidya was nice for getting in touch with her after Bombay Begums came out.

Pooja told, “Vidya called me and told me that I did a great job. She also told me, ‘I know as a fellow actor that it’s not easy to do kissing scenes. But you kissed damn well, man! I didn’t cringe.’ Hearing that from a female actor felt great. When people look at us, they feel that we’ve a really glamorous lifestyle and it’s exotic to do any kind of intimacy onscreen. But it’s the most awkward thing to shoot! The challenge is to make it look bearable.”