Vidya Balan recreated the ‘aapko kya’ moment in bathtub

The well-known “Aapko kya” moment from Anupamaa has been covered by Vidya Balan. In the television series Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly portrays the title character, and her statement “Aapko kya” has become a craze on social media. In order to deliver her rendition of the Anupamaa line, Vidya sat in a bathtub.

She is seen lip syncing the lyrics to the song “Main ghumu-firu, naachu gaau, hasu khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau, kisi aur ke saath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau…

aapko kya (What do you have to do with me roaming around, dancing or singing, having fun, going out alone or with whosoever, wherever, whenever, howsoever)?” She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Bolo bolo… (say it).”

Fans were ecstatic by Vidya’s video and couldn’t stop praising her in the comments. “My favourite performs on my other favorite’s dialogue,” a fan said. “@balanvidya fared better than genuine Anupama,” another person commented. Another admirer said, “Vidya’s expressions are always so wonderful. Bollywood’s best, @balanvidya, is still alive. In the comments, she was frequently referred to as “the best”. Additionally, a worried supporter enquired, “Pr kisne kuch bola” (Has anyone mentioned anything to you). Rupali Ganguly was also tagged in the video to get her attention.

Vidya is renowned for her funny demeanour and her willingness to express herself without holding back. She was asked to comment on the controversy around Ranveer Singh’s naked photo session last month. Let us also take pleasure in this, Vidya had said, “Hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na.”

Vidya last appeared in the murder mystery Jalsa as a journalist. Shefali Shah and she both had roles in the Amazon Prime movie. She is now working on two other projects, one of which is called Neeyat.