Vijay Deverakonda dedication is praised by his fans

Despite being met with extremely high expectations, actor Vijay Deverakonda’s most recent film, Liger bombed at the box office.

He portrayed a stuttering mixed martial artist in the movie.

Vijay practised for his role in a recent video that surfaced online.

On Twitter, a Vijay fan account posted a clip of the actor practising for a fight with a trainer. The over one-minute-long scene demonstrates Vijay’s dedication to the part. Several followers applauded Vijay’s diligence in the comments section. They claimed that his dedication required a movie that was superior to Liger.

He deserved a better movie, according to a fan. Sad to watch all of his labour turn into a movie like Liger. He put a lot of effort into this movie, but it was all in vain, another user tweeted. The script’s flaws led to the film’s failure. I’m hoping he returns stronger. This boy will bounce back stronger, read a tweet. In the Puri Jagannadh-directed film Liger, Vijay starred opposite Ananya Panday. On board to introduce the Hindi version of the movie was Karan Johar.

While getting ready for his role, Vijay trained in mixed martial arts in Thailand. Hindi and Telugu were both used to simultaneously shoot the movie. Vijay has also had his lines dubbed in Hindi in addition to Telugu. Boxer Mike Tyson made his Bollywood debut in the movie as well.

Liger, in which Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy are also featured, was marketed as a pan-Indian movie, particularly after Karan joined the project to release the Hindi version. However, moviegoers’ reactions to the movie were mostly mediocre, with many describing it as “formulaic” and a “wasted chance” for Vijay, who spent three years working on it. Liger plummeted at the box office and vanished without a trace despite having a 25 crore opening day worldwide.

Fans may watch Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic comedy Kushi. On December 23 of this year, the movie is scheduled to open in theatres.