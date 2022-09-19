Vijay Varma talks about his ‘tragic’ ‘broke’ dating life

Recently, Vijay Varma revealed that he received marriage proposals from Pakistan, France, and Canada.

Recently, Vijay Varma revealed that he received marriage proposals from Pakistan, France, and Canada. The actor, who starred alongside Alia Bhatt in the Netflix comedy Darlings, has now opened out about managing money while dating. Vijay confessed receiving $5,000 per month from a woman he once dated in a new video. The actor added that he spent the majority of his dating years “broke.”

Vijay claimed that the online abuse he had received for the Darlings character Hamza had led to marriage proposals for him earlier in September. After posting a video of himself on Instagram, he posted photos of some oddball proposals he had gotten in his direct messages. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, recently appeared in a video where he discussed his “tragic” love life.

In a brand-new video posted by the online dating service Bumble, the actor discussed his love life. Where he said, “It is very tragic because most of my dating life happened when I was broke.” When Vijay was asked if he was a ‘fan’ of prenuptial agreements before marriage, the actor said, “I think that’s a very wise thing to do. Yeah.”

During the course of the video, the actor also spoke about how paying bills on a date could become awkward for him. “There were girls, who were violently against me paying… This girl, she used to give me ₹5000 or something like that… monthly…” On episode 3 of the Bumble India series Dating These Nights, Vijay was joined by online celebrity Srishti Dixit.

In the film Darlings, which also starred Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew, Vijay was portrayed as Alia’s alcoholic and violent husband. August 5 saw the movie’s Netflix debut. In addition to Mirzapur 3, Vijay has future collaborations alongside Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad and Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix movie. The Devotion of Suspect X, a 2005 Japanese novel, served as its inspiration.