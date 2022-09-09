Vikings: Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha laments Queen’s death

Advertisement
  • Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick played Lagertha in the famous TV series Vikings.
  • She posted a photo of the Queen with the phrase “thank you” after her death.
  • The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96, triggering 10 days of national mourning
Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick honoured Queen Elizabeth for her lengthy reign, which ended with her death at the age of 96.

Winnick, who played Lagertha in the famous TV series “Vikings,” posted a photo of the Queen with the phrase “thank you” hours after the Palace announced the monarch’s death.

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

