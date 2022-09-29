Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is the centre of attention.

The film won’t be released for another couple of days.

In a recent interview, the makers discussed the similarities and differences between their respective works.

Everyone has been waiting to watch Hrithik and Saif take on the roles of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, who worked wonders with their performances in the Tamil version of the movie, ever since the movie’s announcement. But in a recent interview, the directors of the movies Pushkar and Gayathri discussed the similarities and differences between their respective works.

Pushkar cited a play like Streetcar Named Desire or Death of a Salesman as an example of why they chose to remake Vikram Vedha. He continued by saying that it had been performed numerous times all around the world. When a production is changed, the text is kept the same but new actors are cast.

He said that they approached the idea of Vikram Vedha the same way. “The text is the same, what we had written long back. When Saif and Hrithik come on board, they are bringing what an actor and the written word together form into a character on screen.”

Gayathri on the other hand added that they never set out to recreate the Tamil original but interpret it in a different way. “We never felt like we were recreating a scene. We had long discussions on sets on how to do this scene or that scene. And not once did we think of doing it the way it was earlier. The soul is the same but it’s completely different,” she added.

Additionally, Hrithik Roshan mentioned that there were multiple occasions while filming when they were left perplexed by a scene and unsure of what to do next.

Hrithik claimed that they could have simply returned to the Tamil movie to see how they had done it there and copy it, but that was not their strategy for the picture.

“We were trying to portray Vikram as Saif has played him and Vedha as I have played him. We were actually creating new, not recreating,” he said.