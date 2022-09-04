Vikram Vedha trailer to be unveiled on September 8

The global premiere starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is scheduled for September 30, 2022.

The global premiere of Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is scheduled for September 30, 2022. The movie’s trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the characters while introducing them to the interesting plot. The actors are currently preparing for the September 8, 2022, trailer release.

Roshan on Sunday took to his Twitter account to share new posters along with the announcement that the much-awaited trailer will be out on this Thursday. “इस बार सिर्फ मज़ा ही नहीं, ताज्जुब भी होगा! #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022. #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022,” he wrote.

The action-thriller Vikram Vedha was written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The plot is unpredictable as fierce detective Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and pursue a notorious mobster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Vedha, a skilled storyteller, assisting Vikram in removing layers through a succession of tales that lead to perplexing moral difficulties.

Presenters of the film including Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios, and YNOT Studios. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment under the direction of Pushkar & Gayatri. Moreover, on September 30, 2022, the film will premiere on huge screens around the world.