  • Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra
Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra

Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra

Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra

Vikram Vedha advance booking are slow, might crash at Box Office

  • Vikram Vedha will join the ranks of Bollywood’s biggest box office successes this year, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra.
  • The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan film has also been on the radar to be boycotted.

Vikram Vedha which is being inevitably considered to be the next anticipated film of this year.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, ended the box office slump in Bollywood by grossing around Rs 245 crore.

Now, it appears that good news is on the horizon for the Hindi cinema industry as the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer may continue the hit run started by Brahmastra.

Some industry observers believe that Vikram Vedha would bring in at least Rs. 14 to Rs. 15 crore at the box office based on the excitement surrounding the movie and the reception that its trailer and songs have been receiving.

If this early forecast comes true, the movie will join the ranks of Bollywood’s biggest box office successes this year, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra.

According to a news report, it will only be a bonus if the movie’s opening-day box office results exceed the projection.

Given the bankability of their prior movies, both Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan need Vikram Vedha to be a success in order to extend Bollywood’s much-needed box office respite.

A record-breaking Rs 303.34 crore were made at the box office by Hrithik Roshan’s most recent movie, War (2019). However, Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior, starring Saif, brought in Rs 270.55 crore. As a result of its prior successful releases, this crime actioner now has high standards to meet.

The success of Vikram Vedha at the box office could result in yet another setback for the Boycott Bollywood movement. The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan film has also been on the radar to be boycotted, just like Brahmastra.

Hrithik’s support for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Saif’s decision to name his boys Taimur and Jehangir, and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s contentious remark about “not watching” Hindi films if the public doesn’t like them are the main causes of this.

