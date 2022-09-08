One of the most talked-about, appreciated, and adored celebrity couples in India is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

They exchanged vows in a little ceremony in Italy in 2017.

Since then, they have been enjoying a great life together.

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about, appreciated, and adored celebrity couples in India is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They exchanged vows in a little ceremony in Italy in 2017. Since then, they have been enjoying a great life together. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have both made a lot of noise about their relationship. They now have a joyful family of three after welcoming their little daughter Vamika in 2021. In contrast to Virat Kohli, who has been concentrating on his cricket career, Anushka recently left her production company Clean Slate Filmz in order to concentrate on her acting career and raise her little daughter.

Virat Kohli achieved his 71st century overall and his first century in an international match in more than a thousand days. During the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, the cricket player hit a century. He currently ranks second only to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the amount of international hundreds after scoring 100, being the fastest batsman to achieve the milestone of 71 hundreds. The cricketing hundred relieved a lot of tension and gave a lot of supporters their long-awaited happiness.

When questioned about his feelings regarding reaching 100 at the mid-game presentation, Virat Kohli responded, “I’m standing where I am right now as a result of everything that has been put into perspective being done by Anushka, who has supported me during all of these trying moments. This hundred is especially meant for her, as well as for our young daughter Vamika “.

virat dedicating this to anushka and vamika i am sobbing 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/XMY9OSlfrp — 𓅪 | virat love bot (@alfiyastic) September 8, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Mathira praises Virat Kohli for his sincerity after PakvsInd match Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-gnawing match against India by five wickets...