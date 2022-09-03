Advertisement
date 2022-09-03
Virat Kohli has leased Kishore Kumar’s Juhu mansion to create high-end restaurant

Articles
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are performing well.
  • The power duo has a big fan base that only continues to expand daily.
  • Anushka and Virat had paid a hefty sum for a  farmhouse in Alibaug
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are performing well. The power duo has a big fan base that only continues to expand daily. One of B-most Town’s adored couples, they are highly anticipated by their admirers, who follow them both personally and professionally. Recent rumors said that Anushka and Virat had paid a hefty sum for a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, if rumors are to be believed, Virat also intends to construct a restaurant and has rented a portion of Kishore Kumar’s home.

You read that correctly; You are probably well aware that Virat is the proprietor of the eatery One8 Commune (named after his jersey number 18). Its locations in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune have already been established, and the former Indian captain apparently intends to create a third location in Juhu, Mumbai.

The farmhouse in Alibaug was purchased by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, they bought this house for roughly Rs 19 crores 24 lakh.

