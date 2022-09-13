Advertisement
Virat Kohli joins Anushka Sharma in UK

Virat Kohli joins Anushka Sharma in UK

Articles
Virat Kohli joins Anushka Sharma in UK

Virat Kohli joins Anushka Sharma in UK

Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress, has been filming for her forthcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress in the United Kingdom and has been sharing peeks with her fans via Instagram stories and pictures.

The actress recently shared photos of her breakfast meeting with her parents in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, she spent the day at the play park with her daughter Vamika yesterday and tweeted a photo from the visit. She has since been joined by her husband, Virat Kohli, and the couple has spent some quality time together.

They appear to be having a chat while holding a cup of coffee, and the actress can be seen giggling at something Virat said. Anushka is wearing a black hoodie with pink joggers, while Virat is wearing an olive green puffer jacket with black pants.

Anushka Sharma merely captioned the photos with a heart symbol, and the post quickly received hundreds of likes and comments. Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother, greeted the post with affection and heart emoticons. Have a peek at the images below.

Virat scored his 71st international century while playing for India at the Asia Cup in the UAE. Anushka had left a sweet letter for him on his 71st hundred, which read, “Forever with you through any and everything.”

