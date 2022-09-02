Virat Kohli posts Anushka Sharma’s pic calling her his ‘world’

In his most recent Instagram post, Virat Kohli used Anushka Sharma as his inspiration.

On Thursday, Virat used the social media site to write a love message for Anushka.

Also responding positively to Virat’s post was fellow cricketer David Warner.

Anushka grinned at the camera in a black suit as she posed for a picture that Kohli uploaded of her with a sun-kissed complexion. He posted the image on his Twitter page as well. The batsman captioned his wife’s photo with a red heart and a globe emoji, gushing about her and calling her his “world.”

Australian cricketer David Warner responded to the post by praising Anushka. He said to Virat in the comments section, “Lucky man mate.” Fans of the pair showed a lot of support for Virat’s post as well. I want a husband like that, one person said, while another said, “So lovely.” Virat must be missing Anushka, according to some, as the two are not currently together.

The couple also just acquired a brand-new home. They reportedly purchased 8 acres of land in the Alibaug town of Zirad where they intend to construct a luxurious farmhouse. On the property they bought for Ganesh Chaturthi, they reportedly spent more than 19.24 crore.