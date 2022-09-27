 Vivan Bhatena says People feel Neha Kakkar has ruined song

Neha Kakkar’s recreated version of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai has come out.

Vivan Bhatena doesn’t have any issue with the trend of revisiting the classic.

The actor says you can’t be angry at somebody for trying to reinvent it.

Actor Vivan Bhatena’s inbox has been inundated with comments from disgruntled music fans ever since Neha Kakkar’s rendition of the well-known song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was released. The actor, however, has no objections to the current tendency of giving an old movie a fresh spin.

Bhatena says, “A lot of people have been sending me DMs, and I have been getting a lot of messages where people are saying, ‘How can Neha do this’, ‘she has spoiled the song’, this and that, and all sorts of drama.”

“The thing is that every person has one’s own version of something. You can’t be angry at somebody for trying to reinvent it. It would be better if they did their own music and their own songs. But it’s such a beautiful classic song that deserved a revisit as well.”

“Each generation has their own version of it, you can’t say now, I will only watch Michael Keaton’s version of Batman and only Sean Connery’s Bond film. The same applies at other places as well. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru (directors) created magic. It was all their vision of creating these beautiful small romances. It had value at that point, and there was a market for it. Now, music videos have taken a very different turn. I am not sure if those cute stories are being told.”

“Every old song has been taken and remixed. If she is doing well, and the music is doing well, it is okay. It is an homage to the original song. It doesn’t matter. How can you be angry with somebody for trying to say that they love the song?.”

