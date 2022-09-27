Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 Vivan Bhatena says People feel Neha Kakkar has ruined song

 Vivan Bhatena says People feel Neha Kakkar has ruined song

Articles
Advertisement
 Vivan Bhatena says People feel Neha Kakkar has ruined song

 Vivan Bhatena says People feel Neha Kakkar has ruined song

Advertisement
  • Neha Kakkar’s recreated version of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai has come out.
  • Vivan Bhatena doesn’t have any issue with the trend of revisiting the classic.
  • The actor says you can’t be angry at somebody for trying to reinvent it.
Advertisement

Actor Vivan Bhatena’s inbox has been inundated with comments from disgruntled music fans ever since Neha Kakkar’s rendition of the well-known song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was released. The actor, however, has no objections to the current tendency of giving an old movie a fresh spin.

Bhatena says, “A lot of people have been sending me DMs, and I have been getting a lot of messages where people are saying, ‘How can Neha do this’, ‘she has spoiled the song’, this and that, and all sorts of drama.”

“The thing is that every person has one’s own version of something. You can’t be angry at somebody for trying to reinvent it. It would be better if they did their own music and their own songs. But it’s such a beautiful classic song that deserved a revisit as well.”

“Each generation has their own version of it, you can’t say now, I will only watch Michael Keaton’s version of Batman and only Sean Connery’s Bond film. The same applies at other places as well. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru (directors) created magic. It was all their vision of creating these beautiful small romances. It had value at that point, and there was a market for it. Now, music videos have taken a very different turn. I am not sure if those cute stories are being told.”

“Every old song has been taken and remixed. If she is doing well, and the music is doing well, it is okay. It is an homage to the original song. It doesn’t matter. How can you be angry with somebody for trying to say that they love the song?.”

Also Read

Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash
Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash

Falguni Pathak has criticized renowned singer Neha Kakkar. The song is a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
Tara Sutaria new Bold outfit photos goes viral
Tara Sutaria new Bold outfit photos goes viral
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on 'Dilbar' goes viral
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on 'Dilbar' goes viral
Mohib Mirza tells Sanam Saeed how he feels about her
Mohib Mirza tells Sanam Saeed how he feels about her
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story