Vivek Agnihotri questions Aamir’s sincerity in Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood’s most dark secrets are revealed by Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to Anurag Kashyap's comment on Kashmir Files' Oscars...
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri blasted Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha in a new interview. Vivek said that people are blaming ‘bhakts’ for the film’s failure. But the rest of the people didn’t go to watch the film because they don’t really know, what it’s about. He also compared the film to Aamir’s hit film Dangal and said that ‘people saw his sincerity in the film’. Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri: Ayan Mukerji can’t pronounce ‘Brahmastra’, Karan Johar makes fun of LGBTQ in his movies
In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek said, “I have a very logical question to ask and then I will stop. You can answer me after that. Let’s take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understand because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya (bhakts ruined the film) but do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent okay? So let’s take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of 50% people?”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.