Vivek Agnihotri reveals his reason of not attending Koffee With Karan

Vivek reveals why he not attended Koffee with Karan.

His life isn’t focused around physical intimacy

He referred to the program as “bullsh*t”.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri discussed how he would think about participating in Karan Johar’s talk program Koffee With Karan. His life doesn’t centre around physical intimacy, so he indicated he would pass on the show given its current state. Vivek also referred to the program as “bullsh*t.”

Bollywood stars have been the subject of shocking discoveries on Karan Johar’s controversial program. Numerous private and intimate details about the actors are frequently spoken during the show, some of which are sexual in nature. The seventh season of Koffee With Karan was recently finished by Karan.

Vivek Agnihotri responded, “It depends,” when asked if he ever received an invitation to Koffee With Karan. Given the type of performance it is presently, I would most definitely not go because I have nothing to offer. I mean, I’m past middle age and can’t speak. I have two children. My life is not primarily focused on intimacy. And because it’s so artificial, I’ll feel strange sitting over there. I’m speaking to you as well, and I’m open to chatting about anything, including intimacy. I have no issues with it, so let’s do that. However, It is the single centre of.. Although I like it with my wife, I am not a particularly intimate relations person because I am quite spiritual. But I’m not one. It’s not that I solely care about pleasure, who’s breaking up with who, and who’s having extramarital affairs in my life.

“I believe it to be a crap software as well because what does it do? Nobody can relate to it, you only do it for your close friends and family and to make each other happy, some channels even pay for it. People are aware that there is an issue with this, you know. So if people become frustrated with all of these news anchors who are shouting needlessly, I believe they are talking to each other. The director of The Kashmir Files continued, “There is no distinction between them.

Taapsee Pannu was the one who initially said that her personal history wasn’t compelling enough to warrant an invitation on Karan Johar’s show. Recently, Karan finally spoke about the previous episode in response to this. He said, “There are 12 episodes, you must select combinations that add up. Just wanted to let Taapsee know that I will be asking her to be on the show so that we can come up with an exciting combo. If she rejects me, I’ll be disappointed.

Also Read Vivek Agnihotri says nepotism in Bollywood began ‘post-2000’ Vivek Agnihotri said there was no nepotism in Bollywood prior to 2000....