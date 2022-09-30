Advertisement
Watch: Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral on social media

Watch: Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral on social media

Watch: Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral on social media

Watch: Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral on social media

  • Alishbah is one of the popular TikTok stars.
  • She left her admirers enchanted as she shared a stunning video.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Alishbah Anjum is one of the popular TikTok stars who is winning hearts with her stunning appearance and endearing personality.

She is one of Pakistan’s most adored and followed TikTok stars. She is the second Pakistani TikTok celebrity to amass such a large fan base. With her amazing content, she has attained this success in a short period of time.

The social media sensation wowed her followers by sharing a beautiful video of herself singing and showcasing an amazing transformation.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

