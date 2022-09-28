Advertisement
Watch: Anil Kapoor remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary

  • Anil Kapoor remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary.
  • Anil Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who works primarily in Hindi films.
  • He shared a voice message she left for him to serve as a reminder of her.
Anil Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who works primarily in Hindi films, besides television and international films and television.

On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor used his Instagram account to honour the late Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 93rd birthday.

He shared a voice message she left for him to serve as a reminder of her. “Mujhe bohot acha lagta hai aapka kaam, jisme bhi aapne kaam kiya hai maine woh sab filmein dekhein hai,” she is heard saying in the voice note. (I have seen all of your films where you have worked, and I genuinely enjoy what you do.) Aapki acting achchi lagti hai, bhagwan kare aap aise hi rahe aur aap par ishwar ki bohot bohot kripa rahe, aap khush rahe, sukhi rahe aur aandmay rahe, bas yahi meri shubhkaamnaaye, she said. (God bless you, keep happy and blessed; those are my only blessings for you; I truly appreciate your performing.) Anil shared a video of him and her together in which he also left her a loving message.

He captioned the post, “On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings.…” One of Lata’s fans commented, “She will always be alive in my heart.” Another fan wrote, “So nice of you to share the golden voice of Lata Ji and her message to you. Indeed a treasure. ”

