Watch: Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with new video

Articles
  • Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani actress.
  • She posted an adorable video where she hilariously mimicked different types of fans during a cricket match.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar.
Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on 14th April 1983. Ashraf took the start of her career as a model and VJ in 2012 she earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.

The 39-year-old actress won hearts when she posted an adorable video where she hilariously mimicked different types of fans during a cricket match.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar and many more.

