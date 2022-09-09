Watch: Asma Abbas latest dance video goes viral

Zara Noor’s video with Asma Abbas makes a round on internet
Asma Abbas is one of the most graceful and accomplished actresses in our Pakistani industry.
Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbat Youn Bhi Hoti Hai actress looked stunning as she danced her heart out to the classical tunes.
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Chunnri, Mohabbat Youn Bhi Hoti Hai, Teri Ik Nazar, Love Life Aur Lahore, Mann Kai Moti, and many more.
