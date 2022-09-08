Advertisement
Watch: Beenish Raja flaunts her baby bump in new video

Watch: Beenish Raja flaunts her baby bump in new video

  • Beenish Raja is a Pakistani model and actress.
  • She shared a video of herself showing off her growing baby bump.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Rabba Mainu Maaf Kareen.
Beenish Raja is a Pakistani model and actress. She is best known for playing Durkhanay in the romantic drama Sang-e-Mar Mar since September 2016.

Turning to Instagram, she shared a video of herself showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that read, “Cant wait to hold u in my arms.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beenish Raja (@beenishraja_official)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Rabba Mainu Maaf Kareen, Bisaat e Dil, Aatish, and Zard Zamano Ka Sawera.

