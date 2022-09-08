Watch: Beenish Raja flaunts her baby bump in new video

Sang-e-Mar Mar actress Beenish Raja is getting married
Pakistani actress and model Beenish Raja has tied the knot with the...
Beenish Raja is a Pakistani model and actress. She is best known for playing Durkhanay in the romantic drama Sang-e-Mar Mar since September 2016.
Turning to Instagram, she shared a video of herself showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that read, “Cant wait to hold u in my arms.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Rabba Mainu Maaf Kareen, Bisaat e Dil, Aatish, and Zard Zamano Ka Sawera.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.