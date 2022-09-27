Watch: Ed Sheeran Surprises Ibiza Pool Party with Singalong of Backstreet Boys

Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance in Ibiza on Monday.

The singer surprised fans with an impromptu singalong session.

He covered songs by Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys and Neil Diamond.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran delighted his audience by leading an impromptu chorus by the pool. According to Billboard, the 31-year-old “Bad Habits” singer performed a four-song set at O Beach Ibiza’s House in Paradise event, covering Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, and even Neil Diamond.

Wayne Lineker, the proprietor of the club, posted images and a video of Sheeran performing on Instagram. The video included Sheeran singing the Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way” from 1999.

Up until Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” he seemed to know every word, but Sheeran pulled for his phone to look up the verses while holding a wine glass and wearing cargo shorts.

He sang, “Da-da-da-da,” while giggling and searching his phone for Diamond’s words.

The cheering audience raised their phones in the air and enthusiastically sang the chorus.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker)

According to Billboard, Sheeran admitted his fondness for karaoke before the release of “I Want It That Way.”

“I enjoy karaoke. You’re going to sing along with me as I sing karaoke right now “He then proceeded to jump off the stage, much to the dismay of his security detail, to dance and sing along with his audience to the catchy hit.

Advertisement

The artist opened the show with “Shape of You,” his smash single from 2017; he also covered Spears’ “Baby One More Time.”

After finishing the song, Sheeran launched a plush Pokémon into the air as a perfect prelude to the release of his upcoming anime-themed single, “Celestial,” on Thursday.

Also Read Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles raises money in Ukraine for WHO Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Shaquille O'Neal will donate personal items for...