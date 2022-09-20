Advertisement
Watch: Faysal Quraishi wins hearts with latest BTS video

  • Faysal is one of the recipients of more than 20 nationally recognized awards.
  • The Bashar Momin actor has left the fans amused as he shared a humorous BTS video.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor, producer, and television host. He appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows, and films.

He is one of the recipients of more than 20 nationally recognized awards. He got married to Sana Faysal back in 2010. The couple is blessed with two children.

Recently, the Bashar Momin actor has left the fans amused as he shared a humorous BTS video.

 

A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his video went viral.

