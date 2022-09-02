Watch Feroze Khan says Ayesha Omar shouldn’t trust him

Advertisement
Articles
Feroze Khan, the sweetheart of Lollywood, has been able to blend having a Casanova-like personality with being a gentleman.

The gangster-like Khan is a committed actor well renowned for his outstanding villain performances. Khan excels at embodying the character and gives it life thanks to his good looks.

Khan can be seen in one of his rebellious avatars in a recent video that is making the rounds online.

Can I trust you? was a question Ayesha Omar asked the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor, to which Khan smirked and said in a charming tone, “No.”

The man who broke many women’s hearts continues to wow his followers with seductive looks, occasionally appearing to be a stud. The performers, who appeared to be on the set of Habs, electrified the internet with their sultry chemistry.

