Watch: Mehar Bano’s latest dance video goes viral

The Mere Humnasheen star stuns fans with her beautiful dance moves.

Mehar Bano is a young and versatile Pakistani actress, model, and filmmaker who started her journey in showbiz in 2011.

This time, the Mere Humnasheen star stuns fans with her beautiful dance moves as she moves gracefully to the beat of the soft hum.

“Took a shot at this super cool #MonthlyMaxJingle dance! Do you have what it takes to match these steps? Take on this challenge and get a chance to win SUPER! I challenge @sophiamisskpop and @ramizlaw to give it a shot. She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Daagh, Uff Yeh Mohabbat, Bunty I Love you, Mor Maha, Balaa and many more”, captioned the Mor Mahal actress.

