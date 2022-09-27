Watch: Merub Ali leaves fans amused with new video

Merub Ali leaves fans amused with a new video.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on Instagram

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Sinf e Aahan, Paristan, and Wabaal.

Merub Ali became well-known in a relatively short period of time. The attractive woman quickly made her name in the industry thanks to her acting talent and effervescent personality because the public loved her drama serials.

Merub shared a hilarious video with her brother Ramis. Needless to say, the video is definitely a picture-perfect depiction of sibling validation for everyone gets.

Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Merub is presently working on the drama series Wabaal, which also stars Sarah Khan and Tahla Chahour. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.

Merub Ali is a lovely Pakistani actress and fashion model. She is known for her good looks and astounding fashion sense. She was born on January 23rd, 1996 in Lahore.

