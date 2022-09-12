Advertisement
Watch: Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan’s new video wins hearts

Watch: Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan’s new video wins hearts
  • Mikaal Zulfiqar is a Pakistani actor and former model.
  • Mikaal and Ahsan Khan’s new video wins hearts.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Mikaal Zulfiqar is a Pakistani actor and former model. He has appeared in a number of Pakistani television series. He has also acted in a few Indian films and is currently active in Pakistani films.

Zulfiqar couldn’t help himself to have some fun with Ahsan and here is how the duo left the social media utterly amused.

“Since @khanahsanofficial is here and there again. I caught him for a quick question somewhere. How’s the accent? ????”, captioned the Diyar-e-Dil actor.

Check out the video:

A post shared by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

Ahsan Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, and TV host. He began acting in 1998. He appeared in the films Nikah, Billi, Ghar Kab Aao Gay, Sultanat, Ishq Khuda and many more.

Sara Bhatti criticises Mikaal Zulfiqar for making a false statement about her
Sara Bhatti criticises Mikaal Zulfiqar for making a false statement about her

Mikaal Zulfiqar in an interview said that he’s still scared of getting...

