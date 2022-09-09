Advertisement
Watch: Muneeb Butt having quality time in village

Watch: Muneeb Butt having quality time in village

  • Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples.
  • Muneeb is seen living his best village life.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. They never miss an opportunity to be together from vacations to events, their Instagram feed is adored by the masses.

This time, Muneeb gained attention after being spotted enjoying the good life in his village. Be it driving a tractor or drinking water from a pump, Butt clearly enjoyed his trip.

 

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his video went viral.

