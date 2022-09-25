Advertisement
  • WATCH: Netflix Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Extraction 2’ revealed bts footage
WATCH: Netflix Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Extraction 2’ revealed bts footage

  • Chris Hemsworth returns to action in Netflix Extraction 2 behind-the-scenes footage.
  • A footage featuring Chris Hemsworth was released on September 24.
  • The movie can be expected to hit Netflix screens in 2023.
Chris Hemsworth returns to action in Netflix Extraction 2 behind-the-scenes footage. This gives the fans a reason to be delighted.

The 2020 sequel to the high-octane action film starring Chris Hemsworth was announced at the Netflix Tudum fan event.

According to Collider, a new featurette with a voiceover from Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake and footage of Hemsworth performing explosive stunts and shots was released on September 24.

Chris Hemsworth’s first appearance marked his return as a mercenary who will free a Georgian gangster’s beaten family from prison.

Chris Hemsworth begins the featurette speaking in the character’s voice, “There is a moment where you say to yourself, ‘It can’t be done.’ But instead of backing down, you push yourself forward into the unknown.”

In the footage, film director Sam Hargrave is heard saying, “With a title of ‘2’ in front of your name, you need to bring twice the action.”

Hargrave mentions the film’s intricate stunt scenes, which will include landing a helicopter on a train.

Although a glimpse of the sequel’s action scenes was shown, the sequel’s plot is still under wraps.

The release date of Extraction 2 has not yet been set in stone, but the movie can be expected to hit Netflix screens in 2023.

Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt
Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt

Hollywood hunk On Thursday, Chris Hemsworth took a walk down memory lane...

