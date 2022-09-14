Watch: Nora Fatehi latest bold video sets internet on fire

Nora Fatehi is being investigated in Rs 200 crore extortion case.
The Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi...
Bollywood dancer and actor, Nora Fatehi keeps her fans updated with her stunning eastern and western looks. This time, Nora gives Western vibes to her fans.
Sharing the video Nora wrote, “On applications I write Pressure cuz thats what i apply.” In the video, Nora can be seen donning a beautiful yellow top with matching high heels.
Nora is a beautiful Indian actress. Nora Fatehi is well known for her work in the Indian film industry. She was born on 6th February 1992. She has 42 million followers on her Instagram account.
