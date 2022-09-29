Watch: Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video sets internet on fire

Norwegian dancers perform Nora Fatehi’s Manike
Quick Style became an overnight hit after a video of them dancing...
Nora Fatehi is a beautiful Indian actress. She is well known for her work in the Indian film industry. She was born on 6th February 1992.
The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzzes when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.
The Kusu Kusu star is now back with her sultry dance movements and amazing appearance, but this time the glam queen is also seen showing off a spectacularly sparkling dress.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.