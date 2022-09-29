Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video sets internet on fire

Watch: Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video sets internet on fire

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video sets internet on fire

Watch: Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video sets internet on fire

Advertisement
  • Nora Fatehi is a beautiful Indian actress.
  • The Dibar girl is creating a lot of buzz when it comes to fashion.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Nora Fatehi is a beautiful Indian actress. She is well known for her work in the Indian film industry. She was born on 6th February 1992.

The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzzes when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.

The Kusu Kusu star is now back with her sultry dance movements and amazing appearance, but this time the glam queen is also seen showing off a spectacularly sparkling dress.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Also Read

Norwegian dancers perform Nora Fatehi’s Manike
Norwegian dancers perform Nora Fatehi’s Manike

Quick Style became an overnight hit after a video of them dancing...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story