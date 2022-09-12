Brahmastra worldwide gross over two days is ₹160 crore
Brahmastra has taken its total worldwide gross over two days to ₹160...
The Rockstar actor could be seen interacting with his fans and even taking pictures with them in a video and photos released by paparazzi on social media.
The Barfi star also interacted with the media present at the location, saying, Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai (The love being received from the audience is the biggest Brahmastra for us).”
While praising Ayan for his efforts, the Sanju actor remarked, “I am extremely happy and proud of Ayan standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hard work and love. And this is the best feeling.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
When discussing the revival of theatres after the pandemic, the 39-year-old continued, “We liked seeing the emotions here. We experience love and amusement. People are clapping and laughing. This is the essence of cinema, and we are glad to be back there.
Due to a health issue, Alia was unable to attend the theatre, so she took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of her husband and co-star from his attendance.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned the image, writing, “Pyaar se bada aur koi Astra nahin hai is duniya mein (There is no bigger Astra than love in this world),” accompanied with emoticons in the shape of hearts.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.