After the September 9 release of their film Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are overjoyed by the overwhelming support from the audience.

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film and the hunk of Bollywood, reportedly surprised his admirers

He surprised at the Sunday night film showings in Mumbai, according to Indian Express.

Advertisement

The Rockstar actor could be seen interacting with his fans and even taking pictures with them in a video and photos released by paparazzi on social media.

The Barfi star also interacted with the media present at the location, saying, Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai (The love being received from the audience is the biggest Brahmastra for us).”

While praising Ayan for his efforts, the Sanju actor remarked, “I am extremely happy and proud of Ayan standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hard work and love. And this is the best feeling.”

Also Read Brahmastra worldwide gross over two days is ₹160 crore Brahmastra has taken its total worldwide gross over two days to ₹160...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) Advertisement

When discussing the revival of theatres after the pandemic, the 39-year-old continued, “We liked seeing the emotions here. We experience love and amusement. People are clapping and laughing. This is the essence of cinema, and we are glad to be back there.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor calls Brahmastra magical, Varun praises cast’s work Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released on Friday. Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer...

Due to a health issue, Alia was unable to attend the theatre, so she took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of her husband and co-star from his attendance.

Advertisement

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned the image, writing, “Pyaar se bada aur koi Astra nahin hai is duniya mein (There is no bigger Astra than love in this world),” accompanied with emoticons in the shape of hearts.