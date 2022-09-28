Advertisement
  • Watch: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are off to Delhi for their wedding ceremony
  • Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted at Mumbai airport.
  • The couple is heading to Delhi for the start of their wedding festivities.
  • Richa wore a yellow outfit with sunglasses and carried a red handbag.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen at the Mumbai airport on their way to Delhi to begin their wedding celebrations. Fazal donned a white t-shirt with a dark blue coat and a red cap on his head, while Richa wore a yellow ethnic costume with sunglasses and a red handbag. She is seen posing with her husband in the video, waving back at the film crew as she walks with Ali through the airport to check in.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Richa and Ali entering the airport after being clicked on Wednesday. Many of her followers sent the couple heart emoticons.  “#richachadda #alifazal spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave for their shaadi preparations.”

 

