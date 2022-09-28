Watch: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are off to Delhi for their wedding ceremony

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted at Mumbai airport.

The couple is heading to Delhi for the start of their wedding festivities.

Richa wore a yellow outfit with sunglasses and carried a red handbag.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen at the Mumbai airport on their way to Delhi to begin their wedding celebrations. Fazal donned a white t-shirt with a dark blue coat and a red cap on his head, while Richa wore a yellow ethnic costume with sunglasses and a red handbag. She is seen posing with her husband in the video, waving back at the film crew as she walks with Ali through the airport to check in.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Richa and Ali entering the airport after being clicked on Wednesday. Many of her followers sent the couple heart emoticons. “#richachadda #alifazal spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave for their shaadi preparations.”

