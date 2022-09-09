Watch: Romaisa Khan shares new video from her spa day

Romaisa shares a new video from her spa day

Romaisa is a well-known TikTok star.

She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undeniable appeal.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her huge fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked. She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

She opted to drop a glimpse of her fun natural spa with her friend. She captioned her post, “If you’re watching this its your sign to go on a spa date with your bestie and relax a bit. Tag someone you wanna do this with.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

With the Ramadan drama Paristaan, which also starred Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in the lead parts, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut.

