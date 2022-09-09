Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Romaisa Khan shares new video from her spa day

Watch: Romaisa Khan shares new video from her spa day

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Romaisa Khan shares new video from her spa day

Watch: Romaisa Khan shares new video from her spa day

Advertisement
  • Romaisa shares a new video from her spa day
  • Romaisa is a well-known TikTok star.
  • She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undeniable appeal.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her huge fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked. She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

She opted to drop a glimpse of her fun natural spa with her friend. She captioned her post, “If you’re watching this its your sign to go on a spa date with your bestie and relax a bit. Tag someone you wanna do this with.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

Advertisement

With the Ramadan drama Paristaan, which also starred Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in the lead parts, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut.

Also Read

Romaisa Khan garners admiration from millions of followers
Romaisa Khan garners admiration from millions of followers

Romaisa Khan, who has garnered the admiration of millions of fans by...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story